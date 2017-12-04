Justin Bieber Gets Lunch in Beverly Hills After a Morning Hike

Justin Bieber emits pure joy while heading out on a hike at Runyon Canyon on Monday morning (December 4) in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old singer later went to lunch in Beverly Hills after getting in his workout.

Justin has had a rocky relationship with his father Jeremy Bieber over the years, but it looks like they’re on great terms right now.

“I️ love continuing to get to know my father. I️ love working through hard things to get to the good things.. relationships are worth fighting for especially with family!! Love you forever and always daddy!” Justin wrote on Instagram this weekend.

