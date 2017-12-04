Kaia Gerber Shows Her Style at Fashion Awards 2017

Kaia Gerber is rocking the red carpet at the 2017 Fashion Awards on Monday night (December 4) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The 16-year-old model was up for the model of the year award that evening, but that award ended up going to Adwoa Aboah.

Also seen walking the red carpet that evening were Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams, and models Stella Maxwell and Suki Waterhouse, and singer Pixie Lott.

FYI: Kaia is wearing Ralph & Russo. Suki is wearing Maison Margiela. Maisie is wearing Coach.