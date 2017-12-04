Top Stories
Mon, 04 December 2017 at 2:29 pm

Karlie Kloss & Boyfriend Joshua Kushner Are Still Going Strong!

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner walk around town together on Monday afternoon (December 4) in London, England.

The 25-year-old model and the 32-year-old businessman shared some cute PDA while strolling around town. They were seen walking around Trafalgar Square and stopping by Downing Street, where the Prime Minister lives.

Karlie and Josh finished their afternoon stroll by walking along the River Thames.

If you didn’t know, Josh is the brother of Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump. He and Karlie have been dating for years!

45+ pictures inside of Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner out and about in London…

Photos: BackGrid USA
