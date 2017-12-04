Kate Hudson Met Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa While 'Enormously Pregnant' with Ryder

Kate Hudson and her boyfriend of one year Danny Fujikawa spend their one year anniversary on a hike on Sunday (December 3) in Los Angeles.

During the hike, the 38-year-old actress posted a message for her one year anniversary with her beau.

“The first time I met Danny I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder. His step sisters are my best friends @sarafoster @erinfoster and so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade!,” Kate posted on Instagram. “A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date. No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move! And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter. So on our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible.! ❤️Happy first date anniversary baby. #LoveThisMan 🙏 #WhatAYear.”