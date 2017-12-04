Katie Holmes Supports Jamie Foxx at Prive Revaux Store Opening!

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been rumored to be a couple for years now, but they still haven’t confirmed their relationship.

The 38-year-old actress is publicly showing her support for Jamie now though – she was seen in attendance at his Prive Revaux flagship store opening on Monday (December 4) in New York City!

Jamie is one of the “celebrity visionaries” behind the sunglasses brand and he was joined at the event by the company’s VP of Celebrity Relations, Dave Osokow.

Dave was spotted escorting Katie into the event. She stopped by after walking the red carpet for the 20th anniversary screening of Wag The Dog that same evening.

Hopefully Katie and Jamie will speak publicly about their relationship someday soon!