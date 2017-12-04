Top Stories
Katie Holmes Supports Jamie Foxx at Prive Revaux Store Opening!

Katie Holmes Supports Jamie Foxx at Prive Revaux Store Opening!

Bryan Singer Speaks Out After Being Fired From Queen Biopic

Bryan Singer Speaks Out After Being Fired From Queen Biopic

Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Mon, 04 December 2017 at 10:14 pm

Katie Holmes Supports Jamie Foxx at Prive Revaux Store Opening!

Katie Holmes Supports Jamie Foxx at Prive Revaux Store Opening!

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been rumored to be a couple for years now, but they still haven’t confirmed their relationship.

The 38-year-old actress is publicly showing her support for Jamie now though – she was seen in attendance at his Prive Revaux flagship store opening on Monday (December 4) in New York City!

Jamie is one of the “celebrity visionaries” behind the sunglasses brand and he was joined at the event by the company’s VP of Celebrity Relations, Dave Osokow.

Dave was spotted escorting Katie into the event. She stopped by after walking the red carpet for the 20th anniversary screening of Wag The Dog that same evening.

Hopefully Katie and Jamie will speak publicly about their relationship someday soon!
Just Jared on Facebook
katie holmes supports jamie foxx at prive revaux store opening 01
katie holmes supports jamie foxx at prive revaux store opening 02
katie holmes supports jamie foxx at prive revaux store opening 03
katie holmes supports jamie foxx at prive revaux store opening 04
katie holmes supports jamie foxx at prive revaux store opening 05
katie holmes supports jamie foxx at prive revaux store opening 06
katie holmes supports jamie foxx at prive revaux store opening 07
katie holmes supports jamie foxx at prive revaux store opening 08
katie holmes supports jamie foxx at prive revaux store opening 09
katie holmes supports jamie foxx at prive revaux store opening 10

Credit: Gary Gershoff, JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com ; Photos: INSTARimages.com, Wire Image
Posted to: Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tyga's clothing store in LA was broken in to - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui performs with Halsey at Jingle Ball! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa brought his kids to a Guns N' Roses concert - TooFab
  • Harry Styles reveals who his style icon is - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer is opening up about her new EP - Just Jared Jr