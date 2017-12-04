Kerry Washington & Lily Collins Hit the Red Carpet at Breakthrough Prize Ceremony 2018!

Kerry Washington and Lily Collins look stunning on the red carpet!

The stars walked the red carpet at the 2018 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center on Sunday (December 3) in Mountain View, Calif.

The two served as presenters at the event, as well as Mayim Bialik, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.



Morgan Freeman hosted the ceremony, which featured a performance by Wiz Khalifa.

The Breakthrough Prize honors top achievements in the fields of physics, life sciences and mathematics.

FYI: Lily is wearing a Prada dress. Kerry is wearing a Giambattista Valli dress.