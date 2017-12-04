Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Throw Saint & Reign Adorable Monster Mash Birthday Bash!

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian threw their sons, Saint and Reign, a joint “Monster Mash” birthday party!

Reign turns three years old on December 14 and Saint turns two years old on December 5. Happy early birthdays to the two boys!

The party looked like so much fun with an ice skating rink, fake snow for snow tubing, and two Monsters, Inc. birthday cakes! You can see photos shared from Kim and Kourtney‘s social media accounts below. In one cute pic, it looks like Kanye West is showing North and Saint the rink!