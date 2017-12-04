Top Stories
Mon, 04 December 2017 at 9:22 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Kicks Off Her Week at the 'KUWTK' Studios

Kourtney Kardashian Kicks Off Her Week at the 'KUWTK' Studios

Kourtney Kardashian had a busy day of filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians!

The 38-year-old reality star strutted her stuff as she left the studio on Monday (November 4) in Calabasas, Calif.

She rocked a black bodysuit, cropped black sweater, grey pants, and black pumps, styling her hair into a ponytail.

Kourtney and her sister Kim Kardashian recently threw their sons Saint and Reign, respectively, a joint “Monster Mash” birthday party! You can see all of pics they shared here.
Photos: Backgrid USA
