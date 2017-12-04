Top Stories
Mon, 04 December 2017 at 1:37 pm

Kristen Bell to Host SAG Awards 2018 - The Show's First Host!

Kristen Bell to Host SAG Awards 2018 - The Show's First Host!

Kristen Bell is set to host the 2018 SAG Awards, marking the first time that the awards show will have a host!

The 24th annual show is set to air on January 21, live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

“I am honored to be part of the SAG Awards, and am a little nervous about being its first-ever host,” Kristen said in a statement (via Variety). “I’m so glad that I’ll be in the company of my fellow actors, many of whom I’ve worked with before, so I know they’ll be warm and supportive. It’s going to be an amazing night.”

Kristen can currently be seen on the big screen in A Bad Moms Christmas, as well as in the Frozen short “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” playing before Coco.
