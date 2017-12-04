Top Stories
Mon, 04 December 2017 at 2:31 pm

Laverne Cox & Tituss Burgess Buddy Up at 'Once On This Island' Broadway Opening Night!

Laverne Cox & Tituss Burgess Buddy Up at 'Once On This Island' Broadway Opening Night!

Laverne Cox is all smiles while posing alongside Tituss Burgess on the red carpet of the Once On This Island: Broadway Opening Night Celebration held at Circle in the Square Theatre on Sunday (December 3) in New York City.

The 45-year-old Orange Is The New Black star and the 38-year-old Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star were also joined by Jenna Ushkowitz, Jordan Fisher, Clay Aiken, Kathryn Gallagher, Krysta Rodriguez, Billy Porter, Phylicia Rashad and the stars of the musical Alex Newell, Kenita R. Miller, Merle Dandridge, Hailey Kilgore, Lea Salonga and Quentin Earl Darrington.

Once On This Island is written by the Tony Award-winning team Lynn Ahrens (Book and Lyrics) and Stephen Flaherty (Music), and is the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures keep them apart, Ti Moune is guided by the powerful island gods, Erzulie, Asaka, Papa Ge, and Agwe, on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.
