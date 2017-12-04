Mon, 04 December 2017 at 2:01 pm
Lea Michele & Ashley Tisdale Spend Sunday Hanging Out!
Pals Lea Michele and Ashley Tisdale got to hang out this weekend and we have the photos!
The 31-year-old The Mayor actress and Ashley, 32, stopped by Brentwood Country Mart to grab some lunch together on Sunday (December 3) in Santa Monica, Calif.
Today, Lea posted a selfie from her day out with Ashley on her personal Instagram account. Lea captioned the photo with a few select emojis.
Check out the photos of Lea Michele and Ashley Tisdale out together below…
