Mon, 04 December 2017 at 2:01 pm

Lea Michele & Ashley Tisdale Spend Sunday Hanging Out!

Lea Michele & Ashley Tisdale Spend Sunday Hanging Out!

Pals Lea Michele and Ashley Tisdale got to hang out this weekend and we have the photos!

The 31-year-old The Mayor actress and Ashley, 32, stopped by Brentwood Country Mart to grab some lunch together on Sunday (December 3) in Santa Monica, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lea Michele

Today, Lea posted a selfie from her day out with Ashley on her personal Instagram account. Lea captioned the photo with a few select emojis.

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

Check out the photos of Lea Michele and Ashley Tisdale out together below…
Photos: Instagram, Backgrid
Posted to: Ashley Tisdale, Lea Michele

