Liev Schreiber Takes His Sons to the Knicks Game!

Liev Schreiber sits in courtside seats with his sons Sasha, 10, and Kai, 8, at the Knicks game on Sunday (December 4) at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The 50-year-old Ray Donovan actor had a fun night with his boys while cheering on the Knicks in their game against the Orlando Magic. The home team lost, 105-100.

Earlier this year, Liev adopted two dogs displace by Hurricane Harvey while on live television. One of the dogs is living with him and the other with his ex Naomi Watts, so that the kids can have a dog in each home.