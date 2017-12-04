Top Stories
Matt Lauer Hasn't Been Banned From This NYC Establishment

Matt Lauer Hasn't Been Banned From This NYC Establishment

Mon, 04 December 2017 at 12:25 am

Lisa Kudrow & Kristin Davis Hug It Out at TrevorLIVE LA 2017!

Lisa Kudrow & Kristin Davis Hug It Out at TrevorLIVE LA 2017!

Lisa Kudrow and Kristin Davis are super happy to be hanging out together to support a great cause!

The actresses hit both the red carpet and the stage at The Trevor Project’s 2017 TrevorLIVE LA event on Sunday night (December 3) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lisa Kudrow

Backstage at the event, Lisa and Kristin shared a cute moment explaining why The Trevor Project is so important to them – and hugged it out while discussing the cause!

“It’s hard being a teenager period,” Lisa explained.

Watch the cute behind-the-scenes clip below.
Just Jared on Facebook
lisa kudrow kristin davis trevor project 01
lisa kudrow kristin davis trevor project 02
lisa kudrow kristin davis trevor project 03
lisa kudrow kristin davis trevor project 04
lisa kudrow kristin davis trevor project 05
lisa kudrow kristin davis trevor project 06
lisa kudrow kristin davis trevor project 07
lisa kudrow kristin davis trevor project 08

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Kristin Davis, Lisa Kudrow

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tyga's clothing store in LA was broken in to - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui performs with Halsey at Jingle Ball! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa brought his kids to a Guns N' Roses concert - TooFab
  • Harry Styles reveals who his style icon is - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer is opening up about her new EP - Just Jared Jr