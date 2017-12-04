Lisa Kudrow & Kristin Davis Hug It Out at TrevorLIVE LA 2017!
Lisa Kudrow and Kristin Davis are super happy to be hanging out together to support a great cause!
The actresses hit both the red carpet and the stage at The Trevor Project’s 2017 TrevorLIVE LA event on Sunday night (December 3) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lisa Kudrow
Backstage at the event, Lisa and Kristin shared a cute moment explaining why The Trevor Project is so important to them – and hugged it out while discussing the cause!
“It’s hard being a teenager period,” Lisa explained.
Watch the cute behind-the-scenes clip below.
“Help is just a phone call away.” Backstage with @LisaKudrow and @KristinDavis, who are giving us LIFE right now at #TrevorLIVE pic.twitter.com/PZWPtMto67
— The Trevor Project (@TrevorProject) December 4, 2017