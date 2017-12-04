Lisa Kudrow & Kristin Davis Hug It Out at TrevorLIVE LA 2017!

Lisa Kudrow and Kristin Davis are super happy to be hanging out together to support a great cause!

The actresses hit both the red carpet and the stage at The Trevor Project’s 2017 TrevorLIVE LA event on Sunday night (December 3) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lisa Kudrow

Backstage at the event, Lisa and Kristin shared a cute moment explaining why The Trevor Project is so important to them – and hugged it out while discussing the cause!

“It’s hard being a teenager period,” Lisa explained.

Watch the cute behind-the-scenes clip below.