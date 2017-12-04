Look Inside Taylor Swift's Cover Spread for 'British Vogue'

More photos from Taylor Swift‘s new cover shoot for British Vogue‘s January 2018 issue have been released!

This is the 27-year-old singer’s first magazine cover in quite some time and the first for her reputation era. It was shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot, who she worked with for her album artwork.

Taylor wrote a poem for the magazine that you can read if you pick up the issue, on sale Friday!

“For me, the chance to help transform America’s most fascinating sweetheart was a joy,” the mag’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful said in a statement. “As we took the pop icon on an epic fashion journey with photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, what struck me most about Taylor was her brilliant sense of humour, but also how, for a woman in her twenties, she has an incredible sense of who she is. Obviously she is a world-class lyricist – and has written a stunning poem just for Vogue on the timely subject of reinvention and moving on – but she also takes her duties as a role model very seriously.”

“Taylor is acutely aware of her following and how she communicates with young women, and will never portray a character that would send the wrong message. That said, even superstars aren’t immune to the power of a great dress. Taylor says she has never seen herself transformed like this before, and I was very touched to see how emotional she was at the end of our shoot day in London,” he added.