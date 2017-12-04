Top Stories
Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Taylor Swift Is Remade for 'British Vogue's January 2018 Cover

Taylor Swift Is Remade for 'British Vogue's January 2018 Cover

Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Mon, 04 December 2017 at 7:13 pm

Look Inside Taylor Swift's Cover Spread for 'British Vogue'

Look Inside Taylor Swift's Cover Spread for 'British Vogue'

More photos from Taylor Swift‘s new cover shoot for British Vogue‘s January 2018 issue have been released!

This is the 27-year-old singer’s first magazine cover in quite some time and the first for her reputation era. It was shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot, who she worked with for her album artwork.

Taylor wrote a poem for the magazine that you can read if you pick up the issue, on sale Friday!

“For me, the chance to help transform America’s most fascinating sweetheart was a joy,” the mag’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful said in a statement. “As we took the pop icon on an epic fashion journey with photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, what struck me most about Taylor was her brilliant sense of humour, but also how, for a woman in her twenties, she has an incredible sense of who she is. Obviously she is a world-class lyricist – and has written a stunning poem just for Vogue on the timely subject of reinvention and moving on – but she also takes her duties as a role model very seriously.”

Taylor is acutely aware of her following and how she communicates with young women, and will never portray a character that would send the wrong message. That said, even superstars aren’t immune to the power of a great dress. Taylor says she has never seen herself transformed like this before, and I was very touched to see how emotional she was at the end of our shoot day in London,” he added.
Just Jared on Facebook
taylor swift british vogue shoot 01
taylor swift british vogue shoot 02
taylor swift british vogue shoot 03

Photos: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggot
Posted to: Magazine, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tyga's clothing store in LA was broken in to - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui performs with Halsey at Jingle Ball! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa brought his kids to a Guns N' Roses concert - TooFab
  • Harry Styles reveals who his style icon is - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer is opening up about her new EP - Just Jared Jr