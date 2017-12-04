Miranda Kerr Makes First Appearance Since Announcing Pregnancy at KORA Organics Event!

Miranda Kerr is all smiles while posing for photographs at her KORA Organics meet-and-greet fan event held on Sunday (December 3) at Sephora in Santa Monica, Calif.

This is the 34-year-old model’s very first official appearance since announcing that she and her husband Evan Spiegel are expecting their first child together.

“Fun day today @sephora for @koraorganics ✨❤️✨,” Miranda captioned with one of her Instagram posts. “Thank you @sephorasantamonica for all your support with @koraorganics 🙏🏻💕🦋”

This will be the second child for Miranda and the first for Evan. Flynn, 6, is Miranda’s son from her previous marriage to Orlando Bloom.