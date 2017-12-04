Top Stories
15 Gifts 'Outlander' Fans Will Love This Holiday Season!

Julia Stiles Fires Back at Mom Shamers Over This Photo

Matt Lauer Hasn't Been Banned From This NYC Establishment

Mon, 04 December 2017 at 10:17 am

Miranda Kerr Makes First Appearance Since Announcing Pregnancy at KORA Organics Event!

Miranda Kerr is all smiles while posing for photographs at her KORA Organics meet-and-greet fan event held on Sunday (December 3) at Sephora in Santa Monica, Calif.

This is the 34-year-old model’s very first official appearance since announcing that she and her husband Evan Spiegel are expecting their first child together.

“Fun day today @sephora for @koraorganics ✨❤️✨,” Miranda captioned with one of her Instagram posts. “Thank you @sephorasantamonica for all your support with @koraorganics 🙏🏻💕🦋”

This will be the second child for Miranda and the first for Evan. Flynn, 6, is Miranda’s son from her previous marriage to Orlando Bloom.


Come meet me today at @sephorasantamonica from 1-3pm! @koraorganics @sephora #santamonica #noniglow ❤️

A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Rachel Murray; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Miranda Kerr

