Nicki Minaj & Lil Uzi Vert Drop 'The Way Life Goes' Music Video - Watch Now!

Nicki Minaj and Lil Uzi Vert finally dropped their highly anticipated music vid for their “The Way Life Goes” remix!

In the video, the 34-year-old rapper looks like she has some sinister plans while wielding a machete in an isolated cabin.

Meanwhile, Uzi can be seen tied to a tree in the forest near an empty grave.

Things don’t end well for Uzi, when another woman comes to suffocate him and bury him in the shallow grave, saying a final farewell to their relationship.

Check out the entire music video below…