Nicki Minaj & Lil Uzi Vert Drop 'The Way Life Goes' Music Video - Watch Now!
Nicki Minaj and Lil Uzi Vert finally dropped their highly anticipated music vid for their “The Way Life Goes” remix!
In the video, the 34-year-old rapper looks like she has some sinister plans while wielding a machete in an isolated cabin.
Meanwhile, Uzi can be seen tied to a tree in the forest near an empty grave.
Things don’t end well for Uzi, when another woman comes to suffocate him and bury him in the shallow grave, saying a final farewell to their relationship.
Check out the entire music video below…