Top Stories
Katie Holmes Supports Jamie Foxx at Prive Revaux Store Opening!

Katie Holmes Supports Jamie Foxx at Prive Revaux Store Opening!

Bryan Singer Speaks Out After Being Fired From Queen Biopic

Bryan Singer Speaks Out After Being Fired From Queen Biopic

Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Mon, 04 December 2017 at 9:51 pm

Nicki Minaj & Lil Uzi Vert Drop 'The Way Life Goes' Music Video - Watch Now!

Nicki Minaj & Lil Uzi Vert Drop 'The Way Life Goes' Music Video - Watch Now!

Nicki Minaj and Lil Uzi Vert finally dropped their highly anticipated music vid for their “The Way Life Goes” remix!

In the video, the 34-year-old rapper looks like she has some sinister plans while wielding a machete in an isolated cabin.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicki Minaj

Meanwhile, Uzi can be seen tied to a tree in the forest near an empty grave.

Things don’t end well for Uzi, when another woman comes to suffocate him and bury him in the shallow grave, saying a final farewell to their relationship.

Check out the entire music video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Lil Uzi Vert, Music, Music Video, Nicki Minaj

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tyga's clothing store in LA was broken in to - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui performs with Halsey at Jingle Ball! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa brought his kids to a Guns N' Roses concert - TooFab
  • Harry Styles reveals who his style icon is - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer is opening up about her new EP - Just Jared Jr