Mon, 04 December 2017 at 3:43 pm

Nicole Richie, Eva Longoria & More Help Pay Tribute To Honorees at Kennedy Center Honors 2017!

Nicole Richie, Eva Longoria & More Help Pay Tribute To Honorees at Kennedy Center Honors 2017!

Nicole Richie and Eva Longoria keep it chic and sophisticated while hitting the red carpet at the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors held at the Kennedy Center on Monday (December 3) in Washington, DC.

The 36-year-old Great News star and Eva, 42, were joined at the event by Karolina Kurkova, Leona Lewis, Misty Copeland, Becky G, Luke Bryan, Anthony Anderson and Julie Andrews.

Nicole and Eva were in attendance to help tribute honorees Lionel Ritchie and Gloria Estefan, as well as dancer and choreographer Carmen de Lavallade, LL Cool J, and producer Norman Lear.

“Last night I had the pleasure to be part of the #KennedyCenterHonors tribute to my dear friend @GloriaEstefan. An incredible night full with love and respect for an incredible woman,” Eva wrote on her Twitter account.

The 2017 Kennedy Center Honors is set to air on Tuesday, Dec. 26 on CBS!


FYI: Nicole is wearing a Zac Posen gown. Eva is wearing Balmain.
