Pink & Naomi Campbell Meet Up at Fashion Awards 2017!

Pink looked so chic while attending the 2017 Fashion Awards!

The 38-year-old entertainer was all smiles on the red carpet at the annual event on Monday evening (December 4) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

While on the carpet, Pink met up with pal Naomi Campbell! The duo shared a hug before posing for photos together.

Naomi was also accompanied by her mom Valerie, who looked so fashionable in a black suit.

FYI: Naomi is wearing a Azzedine Alaïa gown. Pink is wearing Stella McCartney.