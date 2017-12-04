Top Stories
Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Taylor Swift Is Remade for 'British Vogue's January 2018 Cover

Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Mon, 04 December 2017 at 7:20 pm

Pink & Naomi Campbell Meet Up at Fashion Awards 2017!

Pink looked so chic while attending the 2017 Fashion Awards!

The 38-year-old entertainer was all smiles on the red carpet at the annual event on Monday evening (December 4) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

While on the carpet, Pink met up with pal Naomi Campbell! The duo shared a hug before posing for photos together.

Naomi was also accompanied by her mom Valerie, who looked so fashionable in a black suit.

FYI: Naomi is wearing a Azzedine Alaïa gown. Pink is wearing Stella McCartney.
