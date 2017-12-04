Pregnant Jessica Alba Shows Off Baby Bump While Shopping With Cash Warren!

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are getting in some retail therapy together!

The 36-year-old actress and the 38-year-old producer were spotted shopping together on Sunday (December 3) in Venice Beach, Calif.

The couple looked happy to be spending time together while shopping around in a few stores in the city.

They are expecting their third child together, but Jessica recently revealed to Extra that she’s absolutely “done” having kids after this one.

“Yeah, my friend was like, ‘You are gonna have another,’ and I’m like, ‘No, I’m not…’ I just want a healthy baby. Knock on wood, so far he’s very healthy. We’re good — three is good,” she said.