Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Covers Up Baby Bump While Filming 'KUWTK'

Khloe Kardashian hid her growing baby bump underneath a Yeezy sweatshirt while leaving the Keeping Up with the Kardashians studios today!

The 33-year-old pregnant reality star was spotted filming (along with her sister Kourtney Kardashian) on Monday (December 4) in Calabasas, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khloe Kardashian

Khloe kept it casual in the black sweatshirt, pants, and sneakers, accessorizing with a bedazzled pair of sunglasses and an olive green purse that she carried in front of her stomach.

Khloe is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, though she has yet to confirm the news. (Kris Jenner might have confirmed it, though.)