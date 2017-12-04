Top Stories
Katie Holmes Supports Jamie Foxx at Prive Revaux Store Opening!

Bryan Singer Speaks Out After Being Fired From Queen Biopic

Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Mon, 04 December 2017 at 10:21 pm

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Covers Up Baby Bump While Filming 'KUWTK'

Khloe Kardashian hid her growing baby bump underneath a Yeezy sweatshirt while leaving the Keeping Up with the Kardashians studios today!

The 33-year-old pregnant reality star was spotted filming (along with her sister Kourtney Kardashian) on Monday (December 4) in Calabasas, Calif.

Khloe kept it casual in the black sweatshirt, pants, and sneakers, accessorizing with a bedazzled pair of sunglasses and an olive green purse that she carried in front of her stomach.

Khloe is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, though she has yet to confirm the news. (Kris Jenner might have confirmed it, though.)
