Prince Harry Asks Brother William to Be His Best Man

Prince Harry suits up to attend the London Fire Brigade’s carol service at Westminster Cathedral on Monday (December 4) in London, England.

The 33-year-old royal is engaged to his fiancee Meghan Markle and planning for the wedding is moving full steam ahead!

Harry has reportedly asked his brother Prince William to be his best man at the wedding, set to take place in May 2018.

“Harry has several close guy friends, but there’s no way he would ask anyone but William to take on the top job,” a source told Us Weekly.

William chose Harry to be his best man at his wedding to Kate Middleton.