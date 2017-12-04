Top Stories
Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Taylor Swift Is Remade for 'British Vogue's January 2018 Cover

Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Mon, 04 December 2017 at 5:27 pm

Prince Harry Asks Brother William to Be His Best Man

Prince Harry Asks Brother William to Be His Best Man

Prince Harry suits up to attend the London Fire Brigade’s carol service at Westminster Cathedral on Monday (December 4) in London, England.

The 33-year-old royal is engaged to his fiancee Meghan Markle and planning for the wedding is moving full steam ahead!

Harry has reportedly asked his brother Prince William to be his best man at the wedding, set to take place in May 2018.

Harry has several close guy friends, but there’s no way he would ask anyone but William to take on the top job,” a source told Us Weekly.

William chose Harry to be his best man at his wedding to Kate Middleton.
Photos: Getty
