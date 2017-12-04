Mon, 04 December 2017 at 11:54 pm
Quentin Tarantino Reportedly Working on 'Star Trek' Film
Quentin Tarantino has reportedly pitched an idea for a new Star Trek film!
According to Deadline, the 54-year-old actor and director is now teaming up with JJ Abrams to assemble a writers room.
The writers will hear out Quentin‘s idea and begin to put together a movie.
If it all works out, Quentin could be directing it, with JJ producing.
Quentin‘s next upcoming project is a Sony flick that takes place in Los Angeles around the time of the Manson murder spree in 1969.
It’s set to hit theaters in 2019.
