Quentin Tarantino Reportedly Working on 'Star Trek' Film

Quentin Tarantino has reportedly pitched an idea for a new Star Trek film!

According to Deadline, the 54-year-old actor and director is now teaming up with JJ Abrams to assemble a writers room.

The writers will hear out Quentin‘s idea and begin to put together a movie.

If it all works out, Quentin could be directing it, with JJ producing.

Quentin‘s next upcoming project is a Sony flick that takes place in Los Angeles around the time of the Manson murder spree in 1969.

It’s set to hit theaters in 2019.