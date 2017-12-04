Rita Ora, Sam Smith & FKA Twigs Show Their Style at Fashion Awards 2017

Rita Ora looked so glamorous at the 2017 Fashion Awards!

The 27-year-old entertainer hit the red carpet at the annual ceremony on Monday (December 4) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics from the 2017 Fashion Awards

She was also joined at the event by Sam Smith and FKA twigs.

While Sam looked sharp in a tux, FKA Twigs paired a gold gown with a leather jacket.

During the ceremony, awards were given to the best designers of the year with special honors were given to Stella McCartney and Donatella Versace.

FYI: Rita and FKA twigs are both wearing Versace. Sam is wearing Burberry.