Rita Ora, Sam Smith & FKA Twigs Show Their Style at Fashion Awards 2017
Rita Ora looked so glamorous at the 2017 Fashion Awards!
The 27-year-old entertainer hit the red carpet at the annual ceremony on Monday (December 4) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics from the 2017 Fashion Awards
She was also joined at the event by Sam Smith and FKA twigs.
While Sam looked sharp in a tux, FKA Twigs paired a gold gown with a leather jacket.
During the ceremony, awards were given to the best designers of the year with special honors were given to Stella McCartney and Donatella Versace.
FYI: Rita and FKA twigs are both wearing Versace. Sam is wearing Burberry.