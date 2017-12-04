Top Stories
Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Taylor Swift Is Remade for 'British Vogue's January 2018 Cover

Taylor Swift Is Remade for 'British Vogue's January 2018 Cover

Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Mon, 04 December 2017 at 6:35 pm

Rita Ora, Sam Smith & FKA Twigs Show Their Style at Fashion Awards 2017

Rita Ora, Sam Smith & FKA Twigs Show Their Style at Fashion Awards 2017

Rita Ora looked so glamorous at the 2017 Fashion Awards!

The 27-year-old entertainer hit the red carpet at the annual ceremony on Monday (December 4) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics from the 2017 Fashion Awards

She was also joined at the event by Sam Smith and FKA twigs.

While Sam looked sharp in a tux, FKA Twigs paired a gold gown with a leather jacket.

During the ceremony, awards were given to the best designers of the year with special honors were given to Stella McCartney and Donatella Versace.

FYI: Rita and FKA twigs are both wearing Versace. Sam is wearing Burberry.
Just Jared on Facebook
rita ora fka twigs fashion awards 01
rita ora fka twigs fashion awards 02
rita ora fka twigs fashion awards 03
rita ora fka twigs fashion awards 04
rita ora fka twigs fashion awards 05
rita ora fka twigs fashion awards 06
rita ora fka twigs fashion awards 07
rita ora fka twigs fashion awards 08
rita ora fka twigs fashion awards 09
rita ora fka twigs fashion awards 10

Photos: WENN
Posted to: 2017 Fashion Awards, FKA Twigs, Rita Ora, Sam Smith

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tyga's clothing store in LA was broken in to - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui performs with Halsey at Jingle Ball! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa brought his kids to a Guns N' Roses concert - TooFab
  • Harry Styles reveals who his style icon is - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer is opening up about her new EP - Just Jared Jr