Ruth Wilson, Olga Kurylenko & Annabelle Wallis Get Glam at Fashion Awards 2017

Ruth Wilson was shimmering at the 2017 Fashion Awards!

The 35-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the annual ceremony on Monday (December 4) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

She was also joined at the event by Olga Kurylenko, Annabelle Wallis and Alexa Chung.

Other attendees included Amber Valletta, Poppy Delevingne and Livia Firth.

FYI: Ruth is wearing Erdem. Olga is wearing Temperley London. Annabelle is wearing Stella McCartney. Amber is wearing Saint Laurent. Poppy is wearing Giambattista Valli.