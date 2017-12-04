Selena Gomez Rocks Five Different Looks in One Day for London Appearances

Top Stories
Mon, 04 December 2017 at 12:48 pm

Selena Gomez rocked five different (and very chic) looks today!

The 25-year-old entertainer has been seen out and about in London, England on Monday (December 4) going to different promo appearances.

She was seen arriving to the BBC Radio Studios in one look (her black and white outfit) and switching things up (in a blue dress) while heading out of the studio. She also headed to Capital radio in a chic black and white coat before stopping by Kiss FM in a floral dress.

Lastly, Selena held a meet and greet for her fans wearing a sheer look. See all the fashion credits below!

FYI: Selena‘s blue dress is Cushnie et Ochs. Selena‘s long floral dress is Isabel Marant. Selena‘s black and white look is Proenza Schouler. Selena‘s long black and white coat is Fay Brand with Mansur Gavriel shoes. Selena‘s black sheer dress is Coach.
Credit: Getty, Wenn; Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Instar Images
Posted to: Selena Gomez

