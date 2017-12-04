Top Stories
Taylor Swift Is Remade for 'British Vogue's January 2018 Cover

Taylor Swift Is Remade for 'British Vogue's January 2018 Cover

Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Julia Stiles Fires Back at Mom Shamers Over This Photo

Julia Stiles Fires Back at Mom Shamers Over This Photo

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Mon, 04 December 2017 at 3:10 pm

Selena Gomez & Zendaya Are Blonde Bombshells at Fashion Awards 2017

Selena Gomez & Zendaya Are Blonde Bombshells at Fashion Awards 2017

Selena Gomez makes her arrival to the 2017 Fashion Awards held at Royal Albert Hall on Monday (December 4) in London, England.

The 25-year-old actress and entertainer wasn’t the only star at the event – newly-blonde Zendaya was also seen walking the red carpet, looking amazing!

By our calculations, this is Selena‘s sixth chic look of the day! Check out all five of her other looks while out doing promo work in London.

FYI: Zendaya is wearing a Vivetta dress with Leticia Linton jewels. Selena is wearing Coach.

Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez zendaya fashion awards 2017 01
selena gomez zendaya fashion awards 2017 02
selena gomez zendaya fashion awards 2017 03
selena gomez zendaya fashion awards 2017 04
selena gomez zendaya fashion awards 2017 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Fashion Awards, Selena Gomez, Zendaya

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tyga's clothing store in LA was broken in to - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui performs with Halsey at Jingle Ball! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa brought his kids to a Guns N' Roses concert - TooFab
  • Harry Styles reveals who his style icon is - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer is opening up about her new EP - Just Jared Jr