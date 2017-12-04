Selena Gomez & Zendaya Are Blonde Bombshells at Fashion Awards 2017

Selena Gomez makes her arrival to the 2017 Fashion Awards held at Royal Albert Hall on Monday (December 4) in London, England.

The 25-year-old actress and entertainer wasn’t the only star at the event – newly-blonde Zendaya was also seen walking the red carpet, looking amazing!

By our calculations, this is Selena‘s sixth chic look of the day! Check out all five of her other looks while out doing promo work in London.

FYI: Zendaya is wearing a Vivetta dress with Leticia Linton jewels. Selena is wearing Coach.