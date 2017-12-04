Sharna Burgess Defends Nick Carter Amid Rape Accusations

Nick Carter has been accused of rape by former Dream singer Melissa Schuman, and now, his former Dancing with the Stars partner Sharna Burgess is coming to his defense.

The 32-year-old dancer posted two videos and said, “These are only my thoughts, this is not victim shaming, y’all know me and I would never. Just because I support Nick, doesn’t mean I don’t support female empowerment or #metoo. They are both movements that I am a part of, here for and proud of.”

“Nick was definitely one of the most respectful guys that I’ve ever danced with on the show,” she said in the video. “So understanding of the difference between the character and the dance, and then the coach and the dance, all of the different levels of relationships that we have with our partners on the show.”

“From day one, he was just incredibly sweet and understanding of what it was that we had to do,” she continued. “He was very accepting of me bossing him around every day. … But what I loved about Nick, too, was that he always took ownership of the things that he’d been through — the darkness in his history, the mistakes that he’s made — he wanted to be very open about them and how he felt about them.”

Nick and Sharna finished in second place on the 2015 season of DWTS.

