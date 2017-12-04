Top Stories
Taylor Swift Is Remade for 'British Vogue's January 2018 Cover

Taylor Swift Is Remade for 'British Vogue's January 2018 Cover

Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Julia Stiles Fires Back at Mom Shamers Over This Photo

Julia Stiles Fires Back at Mom Shamers Over This Photo

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Mon, 04 December 2017 at 1:00 pm

Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Kick Off Holiday Season at Jennifer Klein's Party!

Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Kick Off Holiday Season at Jennifer Klein's Party!

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello make one hot couple while attending producer Jennifer Klein‘s annual holiday party on Saturday night (December 2) in Brentwood, Calif.

The married couple spent time mingling with one of Hollywood’s most in-demand couples right now – The Big Sick‘s Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon. They are getting a ton of awards buzz for their movie, which you can stream now on Amazon Prime. Maybe we’ll see all of them collaborate one day?! Joe also spent some time with Clayne Crawford from Lethal Weapon.

Sofia is someone who has frequently talked about having a sweet tooth and she must have been in heaven from all the delicious desserts at the party!

Some of the sweets that celebs enjoyed included Jeni’s Ice Cream, Sidecar Doughnuts’ special “drops” doughnut holes, Baked by Melissa’s bite-size cupcakes (which people also took home in to-go containers), barkTHINS’ holiday flavors, Pasta Chips, Garrett Popcorn’s hot new chocolate flavor called Hot Chocolate Caramel Crisp, an array of Sprinkles treats including mini cupcakes, brownies, and cookies, Edward Marc, and snack size packs of Cookie Chips.

For guests that were in the mood for a meal, Chipotle provided a make-your-own taco bar that had people going back for seconds and even thirds! Vita Coco coconut water was on hand for guests to enjoy as well.

Sofia also indulged in one of Don Julio’s Mistletoe Margaritas, which were served in cute little bottles. See her boomerang video below!

Partyyy season 🎄🎄🎄🎄

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

15+ pictures inside of Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello at the party…

Just Jared on Facebook
sofia vergara joe manganiello jennifer klein party 01
sofia vergara joe manganiello jennifer klein party 02
sofia vergara joe manganiello jennifer klein party 03
sofia vergara joe manganiello jennifer klein party 04
sofia vergara joe manganiello jennifer klein party 05
sofia vergara joe manganiello jennifer klein party 06
sofia vergara joe manganiello jennifer klein party 07
sofia vergara joe manganiello jennifer klein party 08
sofia vergara joe manganiello jennifer klein party 09
sofia vergara joe manganiello jennifer klein party 10
sofia vergara joe manganiello jennifer klein party 11
sofia vergara joe manganiello jennifer klein party 12
sofia vergara joe manganiello jennifer klein party 13
sofia vergara joe manganiello jennifer klein party 14
sofia vergara joe manganiello jennifer klein party 15
sofia vergara joe manganiello jennifer klein party 16
sofia vergara joe manganiello jennifer klein party 17
sofia vergara joe manganiello jennifer klein party 18
sofia vergara joe manganiello jennifer klein party 19

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tyga's clothing store in LA was broken in to - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui performs with Halsey at Jingle Ball! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa brought his kids to a Guns N' Roses concert - TooFab
  • Harry Styles reveals who his style icon is - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer is opening up about her new EP - Just Jared Jr