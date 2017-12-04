Top Stories
Mon, 04 December 2017 at 1:40 pm

Sophie Turner 'Allows Joe Jonas to Be Everything He Is,' Says Older Brother Kevin Jonas!

Sophie Turner 'Allows Joe Jonas to Be Everything He Is,' Says Older Brother Kevin Jonas!

Sophie Turner looks so surprised while hopping into her Uber on Saturday (December 2) in New York City.

The day before, the 21-year-old Game of Thrones star was seen doing some shopping in the Soho neighborhood of the Big Apple with a pal.

Sophie recently got engaged to Joe Jonas, and his older brother Kevin spoke about how great she is for him!

“She allows Joe to be everything that Joe is,” Kevin told Us Weekly. “He is an amazing person and it’s just interesting to see him be the best version of himself with her.”
