Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Couple Up for Fashion Awards 2017!

Stranger Things co-stars and cute couple Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer are walking another red carpet together!

The couple paired up for the 2017 Fashion Awards on Monday night (December 4) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

If you missed it, check out the photos of Charlie and Natalia holding hands last month in Paris, France! Those were the first photos that seemingly confirmed the co-stars were more than just co-stars!

FYI: Charlie and Natalia are wearing Coach.

