Top Stories
Taylor Swift Is Remade for 'British Vogue's January 2018 Cover

Taylor Swift Is Remade for 'British Vogue's January 2018 Cover

Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Julia Stiles Fires Back at Mom Shamers Over This Photo

Julia Stiles Fires Back at Mom Shamers Over This Photo

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Mon, 04 December 2017 at 3:50 pm

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Couple Up for Fashion Awards 2017!

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Couple Up for Fashion Awards 2017!

Stranger Things co-stars and cute couple Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer are walking another red carpet together!

The couple paired up for the 2017 Fashion Awards on Monday night (December 4) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

If you missed it, check out the photos of Charlie and Natalia holding hands last month in Paris, France! Those were the first photos that seemingly confirmed the co-stars were more than just co-stars!

FYI: Charlie and Natalia are wearing Coach.

Check out the photos of the couple in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
charlie heaton natalia dyer fashion awards 2017 01
charlie heaton natalia dyer fashion awards 2017 02
charlie heaton natalia dyer fashion awards 2017 03
charlie heaton natalia dyer fashion awards 2017 04
charlie heaton natalia dyer fashion awards 2017 05
charlie heaton natalia dyer fashion awards 2017 06
charlie heaton natalia dyer fashion awards 2017 07

Photos: Getty, Wenn
Posted to: 2017 Fashion Awards, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tyga's clothing store in LA was broken in to - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui performs with Halsey at Jingle Ball! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa brought his kids to a Guns N' Roses concert - TooFab
  • Harry Styles reveals who his style icon is - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer is opening up about her new EP - Just Jared Jr