Tiffany Haddish Talks About Teaching Barbra Streisand About Cardi B & Having Dinner With Taylor Swift!

Julia Stiles Fires Back at Mom Shamers Over This Photo

Matt Lauer Hasn't Been Banned From This NYC Establishment

Mon, 04 December 2017 at 8:40 am

The Originals' Claire Holt Is Engaged to Andrew Joblon

Claire Holt has announced that she’s engaged to her boyfriend Andrew Joblon!

The 29-year-old The Originals actress posed a photo of her and the real estate executive kissing with a huge engagement ring on her finger. “My heart is so full,” Claire captioned the pic. See it below!

Claire and her estranged husband Matthew Caplan split back in April, one day before they would have celebrated their one year anniversary.

Claire first started posting photos with Andrew back in July.

Congrats to the couple on the wonderful news!

