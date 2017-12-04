Top Stories
Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Taylor Swift Is Remade for 'British Vogue's January 2018 Cover

Taylor Swift Is Remade for 'British Vogue's January 2018 Cover

Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Mon, 04 December 2017 at 6:59 pm

'The Voice' Fall 2017: Top 10 for Season 13 Revealed!

Next Slide »

'The Voice' Fall 2017: Top 10 for Season 13 Revealed!

Following the second live save of the season, another contestant was sent home on The Voice and we now know who is in the Top 10.

America got the chance to vote for their favorite artists on Monday night (November 27) following the Top 11 performance episode.

WHO WENT HOME? Click here to find out who was voted off

The bottom two was revealed on Tuesday night’s results show and the two singers performed again for the chance to be saved by America. The country then got to vote again and the contestant with the least amount of votes was sent home.

Click through the slideshow to meet the top 10…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: The Voice

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tyga's clothing store in LA was broken in to - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui performs with Halsey at Jingle Ball! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa brought his kids to a Guns N' Roses concert - TooFab
  • Harry Styles reveals who his style icon is - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer is opening up about her new EP - Just Jared Jr