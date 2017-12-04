Top Stories
Katie Holmes Supports Jamie Foxx at Prive Revaux Store Opening!

Bryan Singer Speaks Out After Being Fired From Queen Biopic

Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Mon, 04 December 2017 at 10:30 pm

The Voice's Keisha Renee Blows Everyone Away with 'All By Myself' Cover (Video)

Keisha Renee belts out the classic song “All By Myself” during the Top 10 episode of The Voice on Monday (December 4) in Los Angeles.

The singer, who is on Blake Shelton‘s team, set herself apart from the rest of the competition with her soaring rendition of the Celine Dion song.

Keisha won praise from both the judges and the audience for her emotional performance. Watch the video now!

During the opening package, Keisha talked about her days as a backup singer for other days and her struggles with her weight.


The Voice 2017 Keisha Renee – Top 10: “All By Myself”
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Keisha Renee, The Voice

