Tiffany Haddish Gets Her Birthday Wish from Ellen DeGeneres

Tiffany Haddish just celebrated her 38th birthday over the weekend and Ellen DeGeneres surprised her with exactly what she wanted as a birthday gift… a Tesla car and Oprah Winfrey!

The Girls Trip actress made an appearance on The Ellen Show, which aired on Monday (December 4), and she opened up about how she always wanted a Tesla, diamonds, and to be friends with Oprah.

Ellen didn’t actually buy Tiffany a car, but she did give her a Tesla as a one-week rental and she got a cardboard cut-out of Oprah to place in the back seat!



Ellen Gives Tiffany Haddish Her Dream Gift