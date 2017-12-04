Top Stories
Taylor Swift Is Remade for 'British Vogue's January 2018 Cover

Taylor Swift Is Remade for 'British Vogue's January 2018 Cover

Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Julia Stiles Fires Back at Mom Shamers Over This Photo

Julia Stiles Fires Back at Mom Shamers Over This Photo

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Mon, 04 December 2017 at 2:50 pm

Tiffany Haddish Gets Her Birthday Wish from Ellen DeGeneres

Tiffany Haddish Gets Her Birthday Wish from Ellen DeGeneres

Tiffany Haddish just celebrated her 38th birthday over the weekend and Ellen DeGeneres surprised her with exactly what she wanted as a birthday gift… a Tesla car and Oprah Winfrey!

The Girls Trip actress made an appearance on The Ellen Show, which aired on Monday (December 4), and she opened up about how she always wanted a Tesla, diamonds, and to be friends with Oprah.

Ellen didn’t actually buy Tiffany a car, but she did give her a Tesla as a one-week rental and she got a cardboard cut-out of Oprah to place in the back seat!


Ellen Gives Tiffany Haddish Her Dream Gift
Just Jared on Facebook
tiffany haddish gets her birthday wish from ellen degeneres 01
tiffany haddish gets her birthday wish from ellen degeneres 02
tiffany haddish gets her birthday wish from ellen degeneres 03
tiffany haddish gets her birthday wish from ellen degeneres 04

Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Tiffany Haddish

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tyga's clothing store in LA was broken in to - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui performs with Halsey at Jingle Ball! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa brought his kids to a Guns N' Roses concert - TooFab
  • Harry Styles reveals who his style icon is - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer is opening up about her new EP - Just Jared Jr