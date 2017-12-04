Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Spend Sunday Together in NYC

Vanessa Hudgens and her boyfriend Austin Butler spent the day together this weekend!

The couple were seen walking around chilly New York City on Sunday (December 3) in downtown Manhattan. The couple kept bundled up and walked close while they enjoyed their day off.

It looks like Vanessa is ready for Christmas to come! She posted a cute message on her Instagram ahead of the holidays.

“So you better watch out, you better not cry, u better not pout….unless it’s a cute pout💁🏻😉… cause SANTAS COMING,” Vanessa wrote on Instagram.