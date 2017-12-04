Viola Davis, Gina Rodriguez & More Help Honor Colin Kaepernick at ACLU Bill of Rights Dinner 2017!

Viola Davis is all smiles while posing alongside her hubby Julius Tennon on the red carpet at the 2017 ACLU SoCal Hosts Bill of Rights Dinner held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Sunday (December 3) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 52-year-old How To Get Away with Murder star was also joined at the event by Gina Rodriguez, Jane Fonda, Billy Eichner, Will Poulter, Andra Day, Common, Diane Warren, Judd Apatow, Andrea Navedo and Lilly Singh.

Colin Kaepernick was honored at the event with the Eason Monroe Courageous Advocate Award.

“We all have an obligation no matter the risk, and regardless of reward, to stand up for our fellow men and women who are being oppressed with the understanding that human rights cannot be compromised,” Colin told the crowd while accepting the award (via LA Times).

FYI: Jane is wearing a Versace tuxedo, Henri Sillam jewelry, Thale Blanc clutch and Christian Louboutin shoes.