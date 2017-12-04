Top Stories
Taylor Swift Is Remade for 'British Vogue's January 2018 Cover

Taylor Swift Is Remade for 'British Vogue's January 2018 Cover

Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Julia Stiles Fires Back at Mom Shamers Over This Photo

Julia Stiles Fires Back at Mom Shamers Over This Photo

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Mon, 04 December 2017 at 12:50 pm

Viola Davis, Gina Rodriguez & More Help Honor Colin Kaepernick at ACLU Bill of Rights Dinner 2017!

Viola Davis, Gina Rodriguez & More Help Honor Colin Kaepernick at ACLU Bill of Rights Dinner 2017!

Viola Davis is all smiles while posing alongside her hubby Julius Tennon on the red carpet at the 2017 ACLU SoCal Hosts Bill of Rights Dinner held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Sunday (December 3) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 52-year-old How To Get Away with Murder star was also joined at the event by Gina Rodriguez, Jane Fonda, Billy Eichner, Will Poulter, Andra Day, Common, Diane Warren, Judd Apatow, Andrea Navedo and Lilly Singh.

Colin Kaepernick was honored at the event with the Eason Monroe Courageous Advocate Award.

“We all have an obligation no matter the risk, and regardless of reward, to stand up for our fellow men and women who are being oppressed with the understanding that human rights cannot be compromised,” Colin told the crowd while accepting the award (via LA Times).

FYI: Jane is wearing a Versace tuxedo, Henri Sillam jewelry, Thale Blanc clutch and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Just Jared on Facebook
viola davis gina rodriguez more help honor colin kaepernick at aclu 01
viola davis gina rodriguez more help honor colin kaepernick at aclu 02
viola davis gina rodriguez more help honor colin kaepernick at aclu 03
viola davis gina rodriguez more help honor colin kaepernick at aclu 04
viola davis gina rodriguez more help honor colin kaepernick at aclu 05
viola davis gina rodriguez more help honor colin kaepernick at aclu 06
viola davis gina rodriguez more help honor colin kaepernick at aclu 07
viola davis gina rodriguez more help honor colin kaepernick at aclu 08
viola davis gina rodriguez more help honor colin kaepernick at aclu 09
viola davis gina rodriguez more help honor colin kaepernick at aclu 10
viola davis gina rodriguez more help honor colin kaepernick at aclu 11
viola davis gina rodriguez more help honor colin kaepernick at aclu 12
viola davis gina rodriguez more help honor colin kaepernick at aclu 13
viola davis gina rodriguez more help honor colin kaepernick at aclu 14
viola davis gina rodriguez more help honor colin kaepernick at aclu 15
viola davis gina rodriguez more help honor colin kaepernick at aclu 16
viola davis gina rodriguez more help honor colin kaepernick at aclu 17
viola davis gina rodriguez more help honor colin kaepernick at aclu 18
viola davis gina rodriguez more help honor colin kaepernick at aclu 19
viola davis gina rodriguez more help honor colin kaepernick at aclu 20
viola davis gina rodriguez more help honor colin kaepernick at aclu 21
viola davis gina rodriguez more help honor colin kaepernick at aclu 22
viola davis gina rodriguez more help honor colin kaepernick at aclu 23
viola davis gina rodriguez more help honor colin kaepernick at aclu 24
viola davis gina rodriguez more help honor colin kaepernick at aclu 25
viola davis gina rodriguez more help honor colin kaepernick at aclu 26
viola davis gina rodriguez more help honor colin kaepernick at aclu 27

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Andra Day, Andrea Navedo, Billy Eichner, Colin Kaepernick, Common, Diane Warren, Gina Rodriguez, Jane Fonda, Judd Apatow, Julius Tennon, Lilly Singh, Viola Davis, Will Poulter

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tyga's clothing store in LA was broken in to - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui performs with Halsey at Jingle Ball! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa brought his kids to a Guns N' Roses concert - TooFab
  • Harry Styles reveals who his style icon is - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer is opening up about her new EP - Just Jared Jr
  • Angelette Holtrust

    Shame they decided to honor him above all the other deserving citizens in our country. Just like giving Bruce Jenner a woman of the year award, they couldn’t find a real woman. Liberal insanity