Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Time magazine will be revealing their choice for Person of the Year 2017 later this week on Wednesday (December 6).

While many have guesses as to who will be named to the yearly honor, we now have a “shortlist” of who the choice may be.

Time published their shortlist earlier this morning to give fans some clues ahead of the big reveal.

If you remember, Donald Trump tweeted that Time was choosing him for the honor, and the magazine had to dispute that he was contacted by them for a photo shoot.

Click through the slideshow to see the finalists for Time’s Person of the Year…