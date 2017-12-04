Top Stories
Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Julia Stiles Fires Back at Mom Shamers Over This Photo

Julia Stiles Fires Back at Mom Shamers Over This Photo

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Mon, 04 December 2017 at 10:50 am

Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Next Slide »

Who Is Time's Person of the Year 2017? Magazine Reveals Top 10 Candidates

Time magazine will be revealing their choice for Person of the Year 2017 later this week on Wednesday (December 6).

While many have guesses as to who will be named to the yearly honor, we now have a “shortlist” of who the choice may be.

Time published their shortlist earlier this morning to give fans some clues ahead of the big reveal.

If you remember, Donald Trump tweeted that Time was choosing him for the honor, and the magazine had to dispute that he was contacted by them for a photo shoot.

Click through the slideshow to see the finalists for Time’s Person of the Year…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Time Person of the Year

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tyga's clothing store in LA was broken in to - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui performs with Halsey at Jingle Ball! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa brought his kids to a Guns N' Roses concert - TooFab
  • Harry Styles reveals who his style icon is - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer is opening up about her new EP - Just Jared Jr