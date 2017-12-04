Zoe Kravitz Reveals What It Was Like Working with 'Big Little Lies' Co-Stars

Zoe Kravitz gives a sultry stare on the cover of Elle magazine’s January 2018 issue.

Here’s what the 29-year-old actress had to share with the magazine:

On how she fell in love with film: “I didn’t grow up with television. We had a TV, but it wasn’t connected to anything except for a VCR. My mom [Lisa Bonet] would go to the video store, and I was allowed to watch one movie a weekend. I was an only child, and your imagination goes crazy. These films kind of became my friends.”

On the importance of being honest: “It’s good to be polite, but it’s important to be honest. There’s a difference between saying hurtful things and saying, ‘This may be a little uncomfortable, but no.’ Or ‘Please remove your hand from my lower back’ or ‘You made a weird joke. Why did you make that joke?’”

On her Big Little Lies cast mates: “I said, Wait, I’m getting to work with whom? When? Women like Laura [Dern] and Nicole [Kidman] and Reese [Witherspoon], I’ve grown up watching them, and to me they’re, just untouchable. …They were so encouraging. When those women are in your corner, it gives you a little pep in your step.”

FYI: Zoe is wearing Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello on the cover.