Tue, 05 December 2017 at 10:45 pm

Alicia Vikander & Bella Hadid Celebrate Bulgari Resort Opening in Dubai

Alicia Vikander & Bella Hadid Celebrate Bulgari Resort Opening in Dubai

Alicia Vikander and Bella Hadid have arrived in Dubai!

The 29-year-old actress and 21-year-old model stepped out at the grand opening of the Bulgari Dubai Resort on Tuesday evening (December 5) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The duo were also joined at the celebration by their model friend Jon Kortajarena, who was spotted giving Bella a cute kiss on the cheek.

After the event, Jon took to his Instagram to share a sweet snap with Bella.

“My future wife @bellahadid,” Jon captioned the photo.

While Jon and Bella are just friends, we couldn’t help but agree they’d make a gorgeous couple!

FYI: Alicia is wearing a Jonathan Simkhai dress.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alicia Vikander, Bella Hadid, Jon Kortajarena

