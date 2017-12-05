Angelina Jolie Explains What Contributed to Brad Pitt Breakup

Angelina Jolie opened up about what contributed to her split from Brad Pitt.

“We had met working together [2005's Mr. & Mrs. Smith] and we worked together well. I wanted us to do some serious work together [in 2015's By the Sea]. I thought it would be a good way for us to communicate. In some ways it was, and in some ways we learned some things. But there was a heaviness probably during that situation that carried on and it wasn’t because of the film,” she said on The Hollywood Reporter‘s podcast Awards Chatter.

“Over the span of that decade, I did lose my mother. I did have my mastectomy, and I did then have an ovarian cancer scare and have that surgery as well, and other things of course that happened in life that you go through,” Angelina continued. “A piece of art can be something that’s healing or something that’s difficult. I don’t know. I’m glad we did that film because we did explore something together. Whatever it was maybe it didn’t solve certain things, but we did communicate something that needed to be communicated to each other.”

Brad and Angelina co-parent their kids 16-year-old Maddox, 14-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.