Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Made 'By The Sea' with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie opened up about her 2015 film with Brad Pitt, and why they decided to work together.

“We had met working together [2005's Mr. & Mrs. Smith] and we worked together well. I wanted us to do some serious work together [in 2015's By the Sea]. In some ways it was [good for communication] and in some ways we learned some things. But there was a heaviness probably during that situation that carried on and it wasn’t because of the film.” The Hollywood Reporter‘s podcast Awards Chatter. “It was something that we were dealing [with]… things happen for different reason. I don’t know. I’m glad we did that film because we did explore something together. Whatever it was maybe it didn’t solve certain things, but we did communicate something that needed to be communicated to each other.”

Brad and Angelina split back in September of 2016.

Brad and Angelina co-parent their kids 16-year-old Maddox, 14-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.