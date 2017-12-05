Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Posted This Photo of Taylor Swift on Instagram &amp; Fans Took Notice

Kim Kardashian Posted This Photo of Taylor Swift on Instagram & Fans Took Notice

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

John Mayer Hospitalized, Undergoes Emergency Surgery (Statement)

John Mayer Hospitalized, Undergoes Emergency Surgery (Statement)

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Tue, 05 December 2017 at 3:00 pm

Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Defends Nick Carter Amid Rape Accusation

Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Defends Nick Carter Amid Rape Accusation
  • AJ McLean is calling the allegation “bogus” – TMZ
  • Gigi Hadid has a barbie that looks exactly like her – Just Jared Jr
  • What happened after Katharine McPhee crashed a wedding? – DListed
  • Five revelations from Tiffany Haddish‘s memoir – TooFab
  • Here’s what Bryan Singer said about being fired – Towleroad
  • Are these iconic teen couples meant to be? – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: AJ McLean, Newsies, Nick Carter

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bush is explaining why he's calling out Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron might be dying her hair this amazing color soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Haddish had an amazing dinner with Taylor Swift - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin might be getting his own talk show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber penned a touching note for his dad - Just Jared Jr