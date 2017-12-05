Top Stories
Katie Holmes Supports Jamie Foxx at Prive Revaux Store Opening!

Bryan Singer Speaks Out After Being Fired From Queen Biopic

Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Tue, 05 December 2017 at 3:00 am

Billy Bush Speaks Out About NBC Firing Matt Lauer

Billy Bush Speaks Out About NBC Firing Matt Lauer

Billy Bush is speaking out after NBC fired his former Today show co-host Matt Lauer.

The men worked together on the morning program until Billy was fired for his presence during Donald Trump‘s infamous Access Hollywood scandal.

Recently the network also fired Matt following sexual harassment allegations.

“How do you feel about NBC firing you especially in light of Matt Lauer being fired for allegations of actual sexual impropriety?” Billy was asked during a Late Show appearance.

“Look it was a difficult time, it was very hot emotionally in the country. A lot of people were not comfortable with the man who was close to winning the election, and a lot of things happened quickly,” Billy responded.

Billy added that at the time Matt “took the line” with their boss to prevent Billy from being fired but his boss later admitted they “may have moved a little quickly” in firing him.
