Chloe Moretz & Madison Beer Bump Into Each Other at Poppy!

Chloe Moretz and Madison Beer had a run-in while out on the town!

The 20-year-old actress and the 18-year-old singer both went to Poppy nightclub on Monday (December 4) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Madison briefly dated Brooklyn Beckham, who is now dating Chloe.

Madison reportedly left shortly after Chloe entered the club.

Chloe and Brooklyn were recently spotted together picking up breakfast. The pair got glam for the FN Achievement Awards in coordinating navy and green outfits.

The two also enjoyed a post-Thanksgiving camping trip together near Santa Barbara, Calif.