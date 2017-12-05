Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas Howard Tease 'Jurassic World' on 'Ellen' - Watch Here!

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard make a joint appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, on Tuesday (December 5), and give some insight on what we can expect from their anticipated film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

“We can say that there’s an extinction level event happening on the island, which is jeopardizing the lives of all the dinosaurs on that island and our movie begins,” Bryce, 36, told Ellen.

“There’s a dinosaur that flips out and starts killing some people,” Chris, 38, added. “There’s more dinosaurs than ever before and things you’ve never seen before.”

Chris and Bryce also discuss participating in interviews together during their press tour and Bryce jokes how tired she is of hearing questions about Chris’ physique.



