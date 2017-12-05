Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Posted This Photo of Taylor Swift on Instagram &amp; Fans Took Notice

Kim Kardashian Posted This Photo of Taylor Swift on Instagram & Fans Took Notice

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

John Mayer Hospitalized, Undergoes Emergency Surgery (Statement)

John Mayer Hospitalized, Undergoes Emergency Surgery (Statement)

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Tue, 05 December 2017 at 11:17 am

Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas Howard Tease 'Jurassic World' on 'Ellen' - Watch Here!

Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas Howard Tease 'Jurassic World' on 'Ellen' - Watch Here!

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard make a joint appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, on Tuesday (December 5), and give some insight on what we can expect from their anticipated film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

“We can say that there’s an extinction level event happening on the island, which is jeopardizing the lives of all the dinosaurs on that island and our movie begins,” Bryce, 36, told Ellen.

“There’s a dinosaur that flips out and starts killing some people,” Chris, 38, added. “There’s more dinosaurs than ever before and things you’ve never seen before.”

Chris and Bryce also discuss participating in interviews together during their press tour and Bryce jokes how tired she is of hearing questions about Chris’ physique.


Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas Howard Tease the ‘Jurassic World’ Teaser Trailer!

Click inside to watch the rest of Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas Howard’s appearance…


Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas Howard’s Kids Are BFFs

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard Give the Audience a Big Surprise
Just Jared on Facebook
chris pratt bryce dallas howard tease jurassic world on ellen 01
chris pratt bryce dallas howard tease jurassic world on ellen 02
chris pratt bryce dallas howard tease jurassic world on ellen 03

Photos: Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
Posted to: Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Ellen DeGeneres

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bush is explaining why he's calling out Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron might be dying her hair this amazing color soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Haddish had an amazing dinner with Taylor Swift - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin might be getting his own talk show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber penned a touching note for his dad - Just Jared Jr