Claire Foy & Matt Smith Team Up for ‘The Crown’ Screening in NYC

Claire Foy and Matt Smith stepped out for a screening of their hit Netflix series The Crown tonight!

The 33-year-old actress and the 35-year-old actor snapped some pics at the event held at 92nd Street Y on Monday (December 4) in New York City.

Matt suited up, while Claire rocked a black turtleneck, black and white houndstooth blazer, distressed blue jeans, and black pumps.

That same day, Claire wore a black dress and Matt sported a pink and blue bird-inspired shirt as the duo visited Build to discuss season two of the show.

The Crown's second season hits Netflix on December 8 - watch the trailer here!