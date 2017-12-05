Claire Foy & Matt Smith Team Up for ‘The Crown’ Screening in NYC

gallery
claire foy and matt smith team up for the crown screening in nyc 01
claire foy and matt smith team up for the crown screening in nyc 02
claire foy and matt smith team up for the crown screening in nyc 03
claire foy and matt smith team up for the crown screening in nyc 04
claire foy and matt smith team up for the crown screening in nyc 05
claire foy and matt smith team up for the crown screening in nyc 06
claire foy and matt smith team up for the crown screening in nyc 07

Claire Foy and Matt Smith stepped out for a screening of their hit Netflix series The Crown tonight!

The 33-year-old actress and the 35-year-old actor snapped some pics at the event held at 92nd Street Y on Monday (December 4) in New York City.

Matt suited up, while Claire rocked a black turtleneck, black and white houndstooth blazer, distressed blue jeans, and black pumps.

That same day, Claire wore a black dress and Matt sported a pink and blue bird-inspired shirt as the duo visited Build to discuss season two of the show.

The Crown's second season hits Netflix on December 8 - watch the trailer here!

