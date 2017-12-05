Top Stories
Tue, 05 December 2017 at 1:06 pm

Claire Foy Tells Jimmy Fallon She Was Teated Better As A Blonde - Watch Here!

Claire Foy Tells Jimmy Fallon She Was Teated Better As A Blonde - Watch Here!

Claire Foy keeps it chic as she poses alongside her co-star Matt Smith while visiting the SiriusXM studios to promote their hit show The Crown on Tuesday (December 5) in New York City.

The evening before, the 33-year-old Golden Globe winner made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and dished about how people are responding to her after chopping off her blonde locks for her role First Man, where she is set to play Janet Armstrong.

“I loved being blonde. The whole ‘blondes have more fun’ is actually a thing, I mean I didn’t have fun, but people are nicer to you,” Claire admitted to Jimmy. “I swear it’s an actual thing. People hold the door open for you, they smile to you in general.”

“They’re actively horrible,” Claire joked – Watch the full interview below!


Credit: Astrid Stawiarz; Photos: Getty
