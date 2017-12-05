Tue, 05 December 2017 at 7:09 pm
Colin O'Donoghue Gets Festive on Set of 'Once Upon a Time'
Colin O’Donoghue is ready for the holiday season with his red Starbucks cup on the set of his ABC series Once Upon a Time on Tuesday (December 5) in Vancouver, Canada.
The 36-year-old actor was joined by his co-star Robert Carlyle while filming a scene for the fantasy show.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Colin O’Donoghue
Make sure to catch new episodes of Once every Friday night at 8/7c on ABC.
30+ pictures inside of Colin O’Donoghue on the set of Once Upon a Time…
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: JKING; Photos: BackGrid USA Posted to: Colin O'Donoghue, Once Upon a Time, Robert Carlyle
Sponsored Links by ZergNet