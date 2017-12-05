Top Stories
Tue, 05 December 2017 at 7:09 pm

Colin O'Donoghue Gets Festive on Set of 'Once Upon a Time'

Colin O’Donoghue is ready for the holiday season with his red Starbucks cup on the set of his ABC series Once Upon a Time on Tuesday (December 5) in Vancouver, Canada.

The 36-year-old actor was joined by his co-star Robert Carlyle while filming a scene for the fantasy show.

Make sure to catch new episodes of Once every Friday night at 8/7c on ABC.

30+ pictures inside of Colin O’Donoghue on the set of Once Upon a Time
Credit: JKING; Photos: BackGrid USA
