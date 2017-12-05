Top Stories
Tue, 05 December 2017 at 9:14 am

Daisy Ridley Reveals the Reason She Won't Hire a Personal Assistant

Daisy Ridley Reveals the Reason She Won't Hire a Personal Assistant

Daisy Ridley poses on the cover of Glamour‘s January 2018 issue!

Here’s what the 25-year-old Star Wars actress had to share with the mag:

On why she wants to keep her life private and keep off social media: “It’s not good for me, personally. I’m just not equipped for it. I’m super sensitive—not too sensitive—but I really feel things. Also, there is also a sense that I’m asked who I’m dating a lot more than John [Boyega] is. I don’t answer, because I have things in my life that are private. There is certainly a personal thing of, ‘Will people think I’m ungrateful?’ Someone literally said to me, ‘So-and-so didn’t answer questions about that, and they came across really cold.’ But I have to come first, because if I am not healthy—I was struggling with anxiety last year—if I’m not mentally healthy, or I’m depleted from sharing so much, I won’t have anything left for when people approach me.”

On why she won’t have an assistant: “I had an assistant for a hot minute, because that was offered to me. And literally, after a day I was like, ‘I don’t like this. I don’t like someone else making the decisions that I should be making.’ I’m very busy, yes, but I’m not so busy that I can’t make my own decisions. I want people to contact me directly about what time I’m being picked up in the morning.”

On Carrie Fisher‘s advice for navigating it all: “I guess, in essence, it was: You do you. She said that you can deal with things your own way. She chose to deal with things with humor, which isn’t how I deal with things, but that’s OK. You can serve yourself in many, many, ways, do it however the hell you want, and succeed massively. And it’s all good.”

For more from Daisy, visit Glamour.com.

FYI: Daisy is wearing Calvin Klein 205W39NYC shirt and pants on the cover.
daisy ridley glamour january 2018 01
daisy ridley glamour january 2018 02
daisy ridley glamour january 2018 03

Credit: Steven Pan/Glamour
