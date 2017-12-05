Daisy Ridley Reveals the Reason She Won't Hire a Personal Assistant

Daisy Ridley poses on the cover of Glamour‘s January 2018 issue!

Here’s what the 25-year-old Star Wars actress had to share with the mag:

On why she wants to keep her life private and keep off social media: “It’s not good for me, personally. I’m just not equipped for it. I’m super sensitive—not too sensitive—but I really feel things. Also, there is also a sense that I’m asked who I’m dating a lot more than John [Boyega] is. I don’t answer, because I have things in my life that are private. There is certainly a personal thing of, ‘Will people think I’m ungrateful?’ Someone literally said to me, ‘So-and-so didn’t answer questions about that, and they came across really cold.’ But I have to come first, because if I am not healthy—I was struggling with anxiety last year—if I’m not mentally healthy, or I’m depleted from sharing so much, I won’t have anything left for when people approach me.”

On why she won’t have an assistant: “I had an assistant for a hot minute, because that was offered to me. And literally, after a day I was like, ‘I don’t like this. I don’t like someone else making the decisions that I should be making.’ I’m very busy, yes, but I’m not so busy that I can’t make my own decisions. I want people to contact me directly about what time I’m being picked up in the morning.”

On Carrie Fisher‘s advice for navigating it all: “I guess, in essence, it was: You do you. She said that you can deal with things your own way. She chose to deal with things with humor, which isn’t how I deal with things, but that’s OK. You can serve yourself in many, many, ways, do it however the hell you want, and succeed massively. And it’s all good.”

FYI: Daisy is wearing Calvin Klein 205W39NYC shirt and pants on the cover.