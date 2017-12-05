Dakota Fanning Stars in 'Please Stand By' Trailer - Watch Now!

Dakota Fanning stars in Please Stand By, and you can watch the official trailer for the movie right here!

The upcoming Ben Lewin-directed film, which will be released in theaters, on Demand, on Amazon Video and on iTunes on January 26, 2018, premiered its official trailer on Tuesday (December 5).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Fanning

Here’s a plot summary: a young autistic woman runs away from her caregiver in order to boldly go and deliver her 500-page Star Trek script to a writing competition in Hollywood. On an adventure full of laughter and tears, Wendy (Fanning) follows the guiding spirit of Mr. Spock on her journey into the unknown.

The movie also co-stars Toni Collette, Alice Eve and Patton Oswalt.

Watch the trailer below!